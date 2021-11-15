Jesse Plemons And Kirsten Dunst Talk 'The Power Of The Dog'

Real-life husband and wife Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst open up about working together as a married couple on-screen in director Jane Campion's "The Power Of The Dog".
Real-life husband and wife Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst open up about working together as a married couple on-screen in director Jane Campion's "The Power Of The Dog".
The Power of the Dog Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him...
Kirsten Dunst plays Rose Gordon in Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog and says the role was "painful to play" and she didn't talk..