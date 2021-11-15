Elon Musk Slams Bernie Sanders Over Demands That Wealthy Pay 'Fair Share'

The most recent spar between the Democratic Vermont Senator and Tesla CEO began on Nov 13.

Sanders tweeted first.

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.

Period, Bernie Sanders, Twitter.

Musk responded via Twitter on Nov.

14.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive, Elon Musk, Twitter.

The back and forth isn't the first time the billionaire and the former presidential candidate have clashed.

In March, Sanders criticized Musk for his focus on space exploration.

We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country, Bernie Sanders, Twitter.

That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral.

It is unsustainable, Bernie Sanders, Twitter.

Musk attempted to defend the billions his company has committed to space exploration.

I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars, Elon Musk, Twitter.

Sanders responded.

Space travel is an exciting idea, , Bernie Sanders, Twitter.

But right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don't go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare.

, Bernie Sanders, Twitter.

The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy, Bernie Sanders, Twitter