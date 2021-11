Twice Announce Initial North American Dates For Their Fourth World Tour 'III' | Billboard News

The shows were unveiled in a poster with the details of the upcoming outing, which reveals that the swing will include stops in Los Angeles at the Forum on Feb.

16, the arena in Oakland on Feb.

18, as well as shows in Dallas (Dickies Arena, Feb.

22), Atlanta (State Farm Arena, Feb.

24) and New York (UBS Arena, Feb.

26).