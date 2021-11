Taylor Swift Releases Music Video For New Track 'I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) Directed By Blake Lively|Billboard

Taylor Swift continues to expand her Red universe.

The 31-year-old singer dropped a video on Monday (Nov.

15) for her Red (Taylor's Version) track, "I Bet You Think About Me," a "From the Vault" cut from the album that featured Chris Stapleton, though he does not appear in the video.