Adele Helps Fan With Marriage Proposal During TV Special

Adele's 'One Night Only' TV special took place on Nov.

14.

The singer, who is promoting her first album in six years, '30,'.

Said the man reached out to what turned out to be a "fake show" to help him propose.

After the couple spent the day having a picnic, they ended up at Adele's concert.

The woman was wearing noise-canceling headphones and a blindfold when they arrived.

Adele told the crowd, "if you make a noise, I'm going to kill you.".

After the woman's headphones and blindfold were removed, the man proposed and Adele emerged to sing "Make You Feel My Love.".

The woman was in complete shock, and mid-song, Adele joyfully said, "she's crying her eyes out."