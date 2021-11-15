Jared Leto On How He Fell In Love With His ‘House Of Gucci’ Role

Jared Leto tells ET Canada’s Keshia Chante about transforming into Paolo Gucci for the upcoming biographical drama “House of Gucci”.
Plus, Leto reveals how he fell in love with the “one of a kind” character, despite him being a "hot mess".
