Vanessa Bryant Honoured At 2021 Baby2Baby Gala

Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner and Ciara step out for the 10th annual Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, where Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, was honoured with the Giving Tree Award for her work in support of the charitable organization, which aims to provide basic necessities to children in need.