What is a 'Starbucks cup adult?'

TikTok teases holiday enthusiasts.TikTok is roasting your obsession with Starbucks holiday cups.Due to such high demand, Starbucks is reportedly running out of holiday cups.Some say 'Starbucks Adults' like TikToker Melissa Marchant are to blame.In a recent video, Marchant showed off a massive Starbuck cup collection the size of an entire room in her home.TikTokers have had plenty to say about them."I think Starbucks cups adults are scarier than Disney adults," -@splishsplashsky.@julisyrek said, "people buying like 15 tumblers at a time, do you actually use them or do they sit in your kitchen cupboards?"