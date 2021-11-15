Woman claims she was 'scammed' by Depop seller

A woman took to TikTok after she thought she bought a secondhand Zara vest, only to realize a Shein label was on the garment instead.Anya (@xx.anzz) said she first thought Zara was duping her, captioning her initial TikTok exposing the tag with "excuse me @zara I want a refund".In a follow-up video, Anya admitted that she actually bought the item of the popular reselling app Depop.The Depop seller had allegedly shared a photo of the vest alongside an official photo from the Zara website in the listing."I'm guessing [the Depop sellers] probably get a Shein product and stitch a Zara label on the back and sell it as Zara," Anya said in the video.

"Long story short, I think we got scammed".Anya's TikTok has since racked up almost 16 million views and thousands of comments — many of which pointed out that the Zara tag at the top of the vest seemed a bit off.Commenters were also stunned at how bold the Depop seller was for allegedly sewing on a fake Zara label."Oh my god, is this real?" one asked.

"That's insane"