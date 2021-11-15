A classic Ford pickup truck gets an all-electric restomod

At SEMA 2021, Ford revealed its 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator electric restomod pickup with a new EV crate motor that customers can buy.

This stunning pickup is equipped with a front and rear electric motor pulled from the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

It makes 480-hp and 635 lb-ft of torque.

Ford’s Eluminator crate motor is sold out as of November 2021.

Classic ford pickup electrified.

Inside is a custom dashboard and instrument panel and an infotainment screen from the Mustang Mach-E.

