2022 Hyundai Veloster N exhaust sound

The 2022 Hyundai Veloster N is a funky little hot hatch with a lot of style.

It’s powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four making 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque routed to the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Here, Senior Editor John Snyder fires it up and revs the motor, with the camera trained on the exhaust.

Those crackles and pops you hear are audible inside the cabin, too, making for a great soundtrack when flogging this little Hyundai around your favorite back roads.