Bindi and Robert Irwin Post Touching Tributes to Late Dad on Steve Irwin Day: 'I Still Look Up to Him'

Bindi and Robert Irwin each posted touching Instagram tributes to their late dad Sunday to mark the international event on Nov.
15 honoring their father
Bindi and Robert Irwin each posted touching Instagram tributes to their late dad Sunday to mark the international event on Nov.
15 honoring their father
Robert & Bindi Irwin paid tribute to their late dad, Steve Irwin, on 'Steve Irwin Day.' The 'Crocodile Hunter' passed away in 2006..
Steve Irwin's family is remembering about him on his special day. On Monday, Nov. 15, the Steve Irwin two children celebrated his..