Credit: In The Know Changemakers - Everg

The Jingle Dress Project brings healing through Indigenous dance

Indigenous jingle dress dancers Sunni Begay and Dion Tapahe share the inspiration and meaning behind Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project.

The photography project was launched in 2020 by Dion's dad, Eugene Tapahe, to bring healing to others around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.