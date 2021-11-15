Austria Imposes Lockdown for the Unvaccinated

Austria Imposes Lockdown , for the Unvaccinated.

The country implemented the lockdown on Nov.

15 as COVID-19 infections rise across Europe.

That means that about two million unvaccinated people in Austria are now only permitted to leave their homes for essential reasons.

My aim is very clear: to get the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, not to lock up the unvaccinated, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, via Reuters.

Critics say it will be difficult to enforce this type of lockdown.

It is definitely a way of introducing a requirement to get vaccinated through the back door, Pensioner Susanne Zwach, via Reuters.

Austria's far-right Freedom Party, which has stoked vaccine skepticism.

Intends to protest the country's COVID-19 policies on Nov.

20.

Herbert Kickl, the head of the Freedom Party, will not be able to attend the protest due to quarantine requirements after testing positive for COVID-19