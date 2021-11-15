Alex Jones Loses Against Sandy Hook Families in Defamation Case

On Nov.

15, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in favor of the families who sued the InfoWars host.

Jones was being sued for claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was staged.

In 2019, he acknowledged that the shooting was real and said a "form of psychosis" led him to form his previous opinion.

Judge Bellis found Jones and his entities to be liable by default for failing to comply with the discovery process.

Said the families "remain focused on uncovering the truth" pertaining to how Jones and his companies make money from what they publish.

Mr. Jones was given every opportunity to comply but, when he chose instead to withhold evidence for more than two years, the Court was left with no choice but to rule as it did today.

While today's ruling is a legal victory, the battle to shed light on how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues, Chris Mattei, Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, via CNN.

A hearing in damages will take place next to determine what will be paid to the plaintiffs.

