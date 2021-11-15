'Sesame Street' Introduces First Asian American Muppet

'Sesame Street' Introduces First Asian American Muppet.

The Associated Press reports children's show 'Sesame Street' is introducing a new member to its cast, Ji-Young.

Ji-Young is 7 years old, she's passionate about rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise.

And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong.

, Ji-Young, 'Sesame Street', via the Associated Press.

The character will be making her first appearance on "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.".

Ji-Young is puppeteered by Kathleen Kim, a Korean American.

.

Kim says she feels like it's her job to help Asian-American kids see themselves on television programming in the United States.

I feel like I have a lot of weight that maybe I’m putting on myself to teach these lessons and to be this representative that I did not have as a kid.

, Kathleen Kim, puppeteer 'Sesame Street', via the Associated Press.

According to Kim, it is important that Ji-Young's character is not "generically pan-Asian.".

Because that’s something that all Asian Americans have experienced.

They kind of want to lump us into this monolithic ‘Asian.

, Kathleen Kim, puppeteer 'Sesame Street', via the Associated Press.

As the new kid on 'Sesame Street' Ji-Young is excited to show her new friends and neighbors all about her family's Korean culture