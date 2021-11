PM takes aim at EU while talking up Article 16 possibility

Prime Minister Boris Johson takes aim at the EU referring to the "crazy decisions" of some countries to stop the export of vaccines to the UK.

He also speaks about the possibility of invoking Article 16 of the N Ireland Protocol, calling it a "perfectly legitimate" part of the agreement.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn