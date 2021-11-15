Christmas on 5th Avenue Movie

Christmas on 5th Avenue Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hopeless romantic Eva Jordan loves everything about Christmas.

She even owns her own Christmas concierge in New York City, making the season special for all her fund and eccentric clients.

This year as she decorates a spectacular Manhattan Penthouse for Christmas, bubbly Eva brings moody writer Lucas Blade some joy for the holidays.

Available on VIZIO (USA) - November 16th UPtv (USA) - November 21st @ 7pm Channel 5 (UK) - December 3rd Super Channel (Canada) - December 23rd @ 8pm