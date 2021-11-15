Selling Sunset Season 4

Selling Sunset Season 4 Trailer HD - The only thing bigger than the real estate listings is the drama.

Even with views from the Hollywood Hills, you won’t always see what’s coming when two new agents join The Oppenheim Group.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset premieres November 24th.

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.