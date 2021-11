Elves Season 1

Elves Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Christmas vacation turns into a nightmare for a teenager and her family when they discover an ancient menace that stalks their island getaway.

Starring:Sonja Sofie Engberg Steen, Milo Campanale, Vivelill Søgaard Holm Creators:Stefan Jaworski Christmas is coming early this year.

Just maybe not in the way you’d expected it to be… Elves is on Netflix Nov 28.