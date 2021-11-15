Parents say kids were forced to find rides home two days in a row after bus cancellations

AFTER THEY WERE FORCED TO FINDRIDES HOME FOR THEIR KIDS ATTHE LAST MINUTE.

IT COMESAFTER THEY WERE WARNED BUSDRIVERS COULD BE ORGANIZINGPROTESTS THIS WEEK.

WMAR 2NEWS BRITTNEY VERNER SPOKEWITH SOME PARENTS WHO SAY TYHEARE READY FOR THIS BUS DRIRVEISSUE TO BE RESOLVED.Today one of the parents Ispoke with told me last Fridayher daughters school bus nevershowed up to bring her homefrom school and today she gota phone call saying the seamthing was happening at herson's middle school now sheand h feramily are adjuinstgto what looks like the newnormal.

Take VO : Last weekBaltimore county public scolhoofficials sent this messagehome to parents stating thatbus drivers could participatein a massivcae ll outs as partof a protest.

IsTh obviolyusimpacted hundreds of studentsand families throughout thecounty.

Baltimore CountyPublic school officials saylast Friday they had 89drivers call out sicank dtoday they had 77 drivers callout.

A route that picks ofchildren from Franklin MiddleSchool happened to be one ofthose canceled.

Parents weretold a little over an hourbefore dismissal that theywou nldeed to find anotherride for their students andits left some peoplescrambling to find anotherride for their kids.

Right nowthere are 138 vacant busdriver positions that needo tbe filled.

And parents arehoping the school bus driversget whatever they are askingfor from the school officialsand that they hire more busdrivers so they aren'tinconvenienced any longer.akTe SOT : (( April Armstro-ngCarter )) 34:16 I wish thiswould be resolved this Ireally a big inconvenience forfamilies- children arehonestly at a disadvantage34:56 Give those drivers somecoverage some money make itright for them as they workhard not just to drive ourchildren but to oversee themwhile they're on their buses ,please.

Continued VO : BCPSha asround 650 routes andschool officials say they'vehad to double up, combinroutes and call in othertransportation staff all inefforts to make up for osethcaloul ts -- so they aretrying hard to combatht isissue.

Take LL : But - comingup at 6 I will let you hearfromno ather parent whsao ysher 12-year-old daughtercreated a petition to helpthose bus drivs ergain supportfrom the community -- to hpelget them what they need.Reporting in Baltimore countyBrittney Verner WMAR 2 News.THE MAYOR OF A TOWN ON THEEASTERN SHORE IS FACING UP TO100 YEARS BEHIND BARS.