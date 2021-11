Johnson: We support the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasises the the UK's support for the Ukraine in their stand-off with Russia, saying "we support the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine".

He says that he hopes other countries will realise "a choice is shortly coming" between Russian hydrocarbons or stick up for Ukraine.

Report by Edwardst.

