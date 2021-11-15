Chocolate Road Documentary Movie

Chocolate Road Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Chocolate Road is a discovery of where chocolate comes from.

Three renowned chocolatiers - Maribel Lieberman, Susumu Koyama and Mikkel Friis-Holm - take us through the process of craft chocolate-making, starting from the plantations and all the way to the final chocolate piece.

On their journey, each of them finds how important it is to know the roots of their prime material - the cacao bean, and the social impact of the people involved in the chocolate production chain.

