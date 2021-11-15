HARVEST OF THE DEAD HALLOWEEN NIGHT Movie

HARVEST OF THE DEAD HALLOWEEN NIGHT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: While the police are investigating a series of gory murders, young Sally Burns and her friends are preparing for a Halloween party.

As the evening of fun gets underway, unbeknownst to them, the serial killer known as “The Plague Doctor” and his infected-zombie followers are preparing to join the fun.

HARVEST OF THE DEAD: HALLOWEEN NIGHT is directed by: Peter Goddard, Terence Elliot.

Starring: Dani Thompson, David Spinx, Tim Faraday.