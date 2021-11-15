Xbox Backward Compatibility Program Adds 76 More Games

Microsoft made the announcement during its Xbox 20th anniversary event.

Each game added will support Auto HDR on Series X and S consoles.

Varying degrees of increased resolution will also be made available on different consoles.

11 games will support FPS Boost, which increases the title's frame rate up to 60 frames per second.

26 games that were already in the backward compatibility library will also support FPS Boost.

Some of the newly-added games include the 'Max Payne' series, the 'F.E.A.R' franchise and 'Star Wars: Jedi Knight II.'.

The last time Microsoft added games to the program was in 2019.

The company says this will be the last update.

While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints, Peggy Lo, Xbox Compatibility Program Lead, via Engadget