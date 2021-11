ITV Exclusive: Couple who sheltered Liverpool terror suspect

Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott say they "have no idea" why the man they sheltered for eight months, Emad Al Swealmeen, seemingly attempted explode a bomb at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Malcom says he thought he was "very genuine" and Elizabeth is "thankful" he didn't kill anyone else, but expresses her sadness.

Report by Edwardst.

