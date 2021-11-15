Lost at Christmas Movie

Lost at Christmas Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s Christmas Eve when life is turned upside down for Jen and Rob.

Suddenly finding themselves heartbroken, single and stranded during a snowstorm, the unlikely pair team up to try and return home in time for Christmas.

Bickering and bonding as they cross the snowy Moors of Glencoe, they eventually arrive at a remote Inn and in true Christmas style, there is only one room left.

Jen and Rob reluctantly agree to room-share as they come to the realization they are stuck together for Christmas.