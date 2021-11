SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE Movie

SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A slumber party turns into a bloodbath when a psychopath wielding a power-drill disrupts the fun.

There really is no rest for the wicked at this slumber party... Written by Suzanne Keilly (Warrior Nun, Ash vs Evil Dead) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie), the film stars Hannah Gonera (Spell, Jamillah and Aladdin), Frances Sholto-Douglas (The Kissing Booth, Black Mirror), and Alex McGregor (Searchers, Blood Drive).