Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, November 15, 2021

Breaking down how COVID-19 death numbers are reported in Arizona

Credit: ABC15 Arizona
Duration: 01:38s 0 shares 1 views

Breaking down how COVID-19 death numbers are reported in Arizona
Breaking down how COVID-19 death numbers are reported in Arizona

Every day, Arizona state health officials report COVID-19 deaths numbers but there are questions about how accurate the numbers are.

ABC15's Garrett Archer shows us what we can learn from what the CDC calls "excess deaths."

WEEK AGO.EVY ERDAY STATE OFFICIALS REPORTTHE NUMBER OF COVID DEATH ITS,BUT THERE ARE QUESTIONS HOWACCURATEHE T NUMBERS ARE.TONIGHT GARRETT GOES INSIDE THENUMBERS TO SHOW US WHAT WE CANLEARN FROM THE CDC -- WHAT THECDC CALLS EXCESS DEATHS.