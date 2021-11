Colorado Springs couple honored by state for adopting 7 children, fostering 29

WELCOME BACK..NOVEMBER IS NATIONAL ADOPTIONMONT.

H.A TIME TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUTCHILDREN WHO NEED A PLACE TOLLCA HOME..AND HERE IN COLORADO..STATISTICS SHOW THAT LAST YEAR..ON AVERAGE..TEN KIDS ENTERED THE SYSM TEEVERY DAY..CURRENTLY, OVER 44-HUNDRED KS IDARE IN FOSTER CARE STATEWIDE..WITH ONLY 24-HUNDRED CERTIEDFOSTER PARENTS..SO THE NEED IS GREAT..AND CONTINUING OUR COVERAGE..A COLORADO SPRINGS COUPLISEBEING HONORED BY THE STATE FORADOPTING SEVEN CHILDREN THROUGHFOSTER CARE.BUT THIS FAMILY HAS HELPEDDOZENS MORE KIDS...NEWS FIVE'S MAYO DAVISON JOINSUS LIVE TO EXPLAIN THE IMPACTTHE COUPLE HAS MADE IN OURCOMMUNITY..MAYO?ERIC LOPEZ...WHO IS DEAF...AND HIWIS FE ASHLETT..E.WHO IS LEGALLYBLIND...WERE HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEARTSND AGOT MARRIED FIFTEEN YEARS AGO.THEY BEGAN THEIR FOSTETOR-ADOPT- STORY IN 2012 WHEN ACOUSIN NEEDED HELP...AND NOW THEY ARE BNGEIRECOGNIZED FOR THEIR WORK INHEINLPG KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER.NATS- KIDS PLAYINGERIC AND ASHLETTE ALWAYS WANTEDTO BECOME FOSTER PARENTS...NATS- MORE KIDS PLAYINGONE OF THE BIG REASONS BEING TOHELP FAMILIES REUNITE.<IT WAS A HUGE BLESSING WHEN WEGOT TO BE THAT SUPPORT ANDENCOURAGEMENT THEY NEEDED SOTHEY COULD GETHE TIR KIDDOSBACK.THE DECISION TO ADOPT THEIRSEVEN CHILDREN WASN'T AN EY ASONE...BUT WITH THE KIDDOS WE DIDADOPT, WE KNEW THERE WAS AREASON.THEIR WO FRKOSTERING ANDADOPTING SIBILING GROUPSCATCHING THE ATTENTION OF THECOLORADO DEPARTMENT OF HUMANSERVICES...WHICH HONORED THE COUPLE IN AVIRTUAL CEMORENY.THERE IS NO WORDS TO PUT INTO ITBECAUSE WHAT WE DO IS JUSTOR FTHE KIDS.IT'S FOR THE KIDS ONLY, ANDTHAT'S OUR MAIN FOCUS.THE COUPLE RECIEVED A PLAQUE OFEITHR FAMILY ALONG WITH A FREEGIFTCARD TO THEIR FAVORITERESTAURANT ...TEXAS ROADHOUSE...THEIR STORY WILL BE SHARED TOINSPIRE OTHERS ACORSS THE STATE.WE RECOGNIZEND A SHARE THEIRSTORIES IN THIS WAY TO ENCOUGERAFAMILIES WHO MAY WANT TOENCOURAGE FOSTER CARE OR ADOPT ACHILD THATS WAITING FOR THEIRFOREVER HOME.SHE SAYS THE NEED IS GREATERTHAN EVER WITH ONLY 76 CHILDN REBEING ADOPTED FROM FOSTER CAREIN EL PASO COUNTY THIS YEAR...AND 26 STILL WAITINGOR FPERMANENT HOMES....EVERY SINGLE COLORADO COMMUNITYNEEDS ADOPTIVE AND FOSTERPARENTS, BUT WE ESPECIALLY NEEDTHOSE WHO HAVE COMPLEXBEHAVIORAL AND MENTAL HEALTHNEEDS, TEENS, SIBILINGS.TO DO.IT'S SO WORTH IT AND THE KIDSARE WORTH .

ITWHILE IT CAN BE A TOUGH JO..B.ERIC AND ASHLETTE SAYS IT'S ONEOF THE MOST REWARDINGEXPERIENCESI THINK IT'S COOL PEOPLE WILL BEABLE TO SEE ALL THEY'VE ENBEABLE TO DO.IT'S SO WORTH IT AND THE KIDSARE WORTH IT.