Why COP26 is our best chance for a greener future | Alok Sharma

Something powerful is happening around the world.

The issue of climate change has moved from the margins to the mainstream, says Alok Sharma, the President-Designate of COP26, the United Nations climate conference set to take place in November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He unpacks what this shift means for the world economy and the accelerating "green industrial revolution" -- and lays out the urgent actions that need to happen in order to limit global temperature rise.