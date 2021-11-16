All American S04E05 Can It All Be So Simple

All American 4x05 "Can It All Be So Simple" Season 4 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - WORTH IT - When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) receives some unsettling news about his future, Billy (Taye Diggs) helps devise a contingency plan for him.

Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes Patience (Chelsea Tavares) an offer she wasn't expecting, forcing Patience to have a long overdue conversation with Coop (Bre-Z).

With the encouragement of Nurse Joy (guest star Kellee Stewart), Olivia (Samantha Logan) contemplates taking on a new role in NA.

Meanwhile, Asher's (Cody Christian) unwelcomed football advice helps JJ (Hunter Clowdus) in an unexpected way.

Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Jameal Turner.

(405).

Original airdate 11/22/2021.