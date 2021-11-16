Top Biden economic adviser: 'We are confident' social bill will pass this week

National Economic Council director Brian Deese tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that President Biden’s sweeping social safety net and climate bill will help slow down inflation.
National Economic Council director Brian Deese tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that President Biden’s sweeping social safety net and climate bill will help slow down inflation.
Watch VideoFighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of..
Watch VideoNorth Carolina Republicans are well positioned to pick up at least two House seats in next year's election — but it's..