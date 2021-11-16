See who got sent home in a 'Dancing with the Stars' double elimination

An Olympian and a famous actress were eliminated sending the four remaining couples on to the finals next week.
An Olympian and a famous actress were eliminated sending the four remaining couples on to the finals next week.
There was a shocking double elimination on the latest episode of the ABC dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars on..
In the show’s dual-episode Disney week, two celebrities and their partners failed to impress and had to leave the 30th season of..
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on the latest episode of Dancing With the..