The new BRABUS 800 based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC redefines the essence of a luxurious SUV.

And consequently, making this extraordinary all-wheel-drive car even more exclusive, individual and sporty is the perfect challenge for the engineers, technicians and designers of Brabus.

The four-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine with Brabus PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade produces superior power in every situation and delivers the driving performance of a sports car.

With an output of 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) and a peak torque of 950 Nm (701 lb-ft), the black supercar catapults itself from rest to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

The top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h (186 mph).

The looks of the Brabus 800 are just as thrilling as the performance is, with dark Shadow Grey replacing the shiny chrome of the production car as a dominant feature.

This includes all bodywork components and the Brabus Monoblock M "PLATINUM EDITION" hi-tech forged wheels in king-sized 24-inch diameter.

The Brabus designers developed aerodynamically efficient exposed-carbon bodywork components with sporty and elegant styling specifically for this model.

They give the luxury SUV a more athletic appearance.