US official: Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless and dangerous'

The US strongly condemned a Russian anti-satellite test that forced crew members on the International Space Station to scramble into their spacecraft for safety, calling it “a reckless and dangerous act.” CNN’s Kylie Atwood reports.
The US strongly condemned a Russian anti-satellite test that forced crew members on the International Space Station to scramble into their spacecraft for safety, calling it “a reckless and dangerous act.” CNN’s Kylie Atwood reports.
Watch VideoA Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk that is now threatening the seven astronauts aboard..
An anti-satellite weapons test by Russia against one of its own targets has generated debris that is a risk to astronauts on the..