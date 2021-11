Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa, B-town congratulates

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Monday tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance.

