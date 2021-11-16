Atmospheric river weakens slightly for the Pacific Northwest

Atmospheric river weakens but not before bringing damage to roadways, power outages,and record rainfall.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Atmospheric river weakens but not before bringing damage to roadways, power outages,and record rainfall.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Sunny and cool across the South and East, but temperatures will begin to warm through the beginning of the week. We are also..
A level 4 out of 5 atmospheric river event is impacting the Pacific Northwest, which is the second strong one to occur in less two..