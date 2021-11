Lucie is hoping to help seniors being priced out of their homes.

City of Port St. Lucie offering rental assistance to seniors being priced out of their homes

THE CITY OF PORT ST LUCIE ISHOPING TO HELP SENIORS BEINGPRICED OUT OF THEIR HOMES.CITY OFFICIALS SAY NEAYRL260,000 DOLLARS IN RENTALASSISTANCE WILL BE AWARDEDO TTHOSE WHO QUALIFY ON A RLIOLBASIS.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5'SDEREK LOWE IS LIVE OUTDESICITY HALL WITH INFORMATION ONWHO QUALIFIES.GOOD MORNING!

CITY OFFICIALSSAY IN ORDER TO QUALIFY,SENIORS MUST MEET THE 60% AREAMEDIAN INCOME LIMITS FOR THENUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING INHE THOUSEHOLD.FOR ONE SENIOR LIVING ALONE,THAT NUMBER IS $30,060.

RFOTWO PEOPLE, IT'S $34,320.

THEAMOUNT AWARDED WILL BE BASEDON A SLIDING SCALE BASEDN OINCOME AND THE COST OF THERENTAL UNIT.

SENIORS WHO AREELIGIBLE CAN APPLY FOR AMINIMUM 12 MONTHS OFASSISTANCE.

CITY OFFICIALS SAYSENIORS WERE NOT ABLE TO APPLYFOR MUCH OF THE EMERGEYNCCOVID ASSISTANCE OF THE PASTYEAR BECAUSE THEIR FIXINCOMES WERE NEVER IMPACTED.RENTALS ARE RISING RAPIDLY ANDTHEREFORE SENIORS ARE BEINGPRICED OUT OF THE RENTALS ONFIXED INCOMES.

SO ITDEFINITELY A NEED BASEONDWHATOVER THE PAST FEW NT.MOCITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY LLONLY PROCESS THE FIRST2 2APPLICATIONS THAT QUALIFY.

WEHAVE WAYS TO APPLY LISTED ONOUR WEBSITE WPTV.COM.

VELI INPORT ST.

LUCIE...DEREKLOWE...WPTV NEWSCHANNE