Covid-19 vaccines uncoupled infections and deaths says WHO Chief Scientist | Oneindia News

WHO’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that the Covid-19 vaccines led to uncoupling between infections and deaths.

She said many Western European countries are seeing surge in infection but not a significant increase in deaths.

#Covid-19Vaccine #WHOChiefScientist #DrSoumyaSwaminathan