Cricketer Azeem Rafiq tells committee of ‘inhuman’ treatment

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq has given evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee about the racism he faced at Yorkshire Cricket Club.

Close to tears, he said the treatment he received after his wife had a “difficult pregnancy” was “inhuman”.

Report by Buseld.

