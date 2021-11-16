TikToker warns against using Kylie Jenner's skin care line

A beauty TikToker is warning her followers not to use Kylie Jenner's skin care line after her face wash allegedly turned brown.Influencer Patzy (@patzycrisol) claimed the face wash "shouldn't go on your face" in the text overlay on her TikTok.In the TikTok, Patzy holds up a transparent bottle with a pink top filled with what looks like reddish-brown liquid.According to the label, the cleanser retails for $24 and isn't supposed to expire for 12 months.But current images for the foaming face wash show it in an opaque, pink bottle.Skin-care-savvy followers proposed that the color was caused by oxidization — especially since the cleanser contains vitamin C