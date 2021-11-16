Bitcoin Drops , Below $60K, , Other Cryptos Fall.
On Nov.
16, Bitcoin dipped below near-record highs during London time morning trading.
.
At one point, it hit $58,702 before recovering to around $60,066 at 8 a.m.
ET.
Ether, which is the second-biggest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin, dropped to $4,236.
.
CNBC reports that the cause for the sudden drop is unclear.
Many cryptocurrencies hit all-time highs this month.
On.
Nov.
10, Bitcoin reached $68,990.90.
.
The next day, ether hit $4,851.
Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, told CNBC that the drop is probably nothing to worry about.
I think we’re seeing a healthy pullback after a 7 week rally from 40K to 69K, which is normal in an upward trend, Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, to CNBC