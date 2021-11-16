Germany suspends approval of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Natural gas prices in Europe soared after Germany put a hold on the process of certifying a controversial new Russian gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2.
CNN’s Anna Stewart reports.
Kyiv argues Moscow is using the pipeline as a geopolitical tool against them.
Gas prices jump as energy regulator’s decision deals another blow to Kremlin-backed project