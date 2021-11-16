Rev. Jesse Jackson's presence at Arbery trial causes stir

The presence of Rev.
Jesse Jackson in the courtroom during the murder trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery caused a scene.
All three defense attorneys have motioned for a mistrial.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
The presence of Rev.
Jesse Jackson in the courtroom during the murder trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery caused a scene.
All three defense attorneys have motioned for a mistrial.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
A judge denied mistrial requests Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defence..