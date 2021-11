How Jaden Michael Transformed Into Young Colin Kaepernick

Before being casted as young Colin Kaepernick, Jaden Michael had rounds of auditions, a callback with Ava DuVernay, and even had to learn how to throw a ball.

Jaden stars in Netflix's new series 'Colin in Black & White' and takes us through his artistic process of getting into character.

From studying body language to understanding Colin's wardrobe, dialect, and his favorite candy, Jaden explains how he transformed into a young Colin Kaepernick for his new role.