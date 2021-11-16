Justin Fuente Out As Virginia Tech Head Coach

On Nov.

16, Virginia Tech announced that the team and Fuente have "mutually agreed to part ways.".

We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech, Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech athletic director, via statement.

While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program, Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech athletic director, via statement.

Fuente assumed the role of head coach in 2016 upon Frank Beamer's departure.

In his first season, he was named ACC Coach of the Year after leading the team to 10 wins, a division title and a bowl victory.

But in subsequent seasons, Virginia Tech lost three bowl games and never reached the ACC title game again.

Last season, the Hokies finished 5-6.

Fuente had a 43-31 record across six seasons with Virginia Tech.

'USA Today' reports that co-defensive line coach J.C.

Price will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the year.

