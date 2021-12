Salvation Army facing shortage of bell ringers Credit: WTVR - Scripps Duration: 00:51s 16 Nov 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Salvation Army facing shortage of bell ringers The Salvation Army is facing a shortage of paid and volunteer bell ringers. You can sign up at registertoring.com

STREET BUT ROB RIBOT'S NOTCAUSING ANY PROBLEMS OUT THERE.THAT'S GOOD NEWS.THANK YOU.WELL