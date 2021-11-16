'We've finally got justice': Former officer on Yvonne Fletch

Retired police officer John Murray has said he is "relieved" as the trial investigating the fatal shooting of his colleague Yvonne Fletcher came to a close.

A High Court judge found a former aide to Colonel Muammar Gadaffi jointly liable for her death in 1984.

An emotional Mr Murray, who was with Ms Fletcher when she died, said "we've finally got justice", before his supporters broke into a rendition of 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow'.

Report by Lewisl.

