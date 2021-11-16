Gov. Kathy Hochul concerned about COVID-19 rates in WNY, holds briefing in Buffalo
Governor Kathy Hochul held her weekly COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo.

She said anyone living in a community with a transmission rate over five percent should be concerned.

Western new York’s 7-day average is over 8%.